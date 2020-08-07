West Bengal Join Entrance Exam (WBJEE) 2020 examination result will be declared today August 7. The result is expected to be released at 3.00 pm on the official website, wbjeeb.nic.in.

It was reported on Monday that the result date announcement was made by the state’s education minister, Partha Chatterjee, on Sunday.

WBJEEB had conducted the WBJEE 2020 examination on February 2nd in two sessions. The application process for the exam was conducted in the months of October and November 2019.

WBJEE is conducted for admissions for undergraduate courses in Engineering and Technology, Pharmacy and Architecture in universities, government colleges, and self-financed institutions in the state of West Bengal.

How to check WBJEE 2020 result: