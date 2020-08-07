West Bengal Join Entrance Exam Board (WBJEEB) has declared the WBJEE 2020 examination result today August 7. The result was released at 3.00 pm on the official website, wbjeeb.nic.in.

Now that the WBJEE 2020 results have been declared, the board is expected release the counselling details that will be done based on WBJEE scores soon. Candidates are suggested to keep checking the official website for more details.

WBJEE 2020 rank card can be accessed on this direct link.

It was reported on Monday that the result date announcement was made by the state’s education minister, Partha Chatterjee, on Sunday. As expected, the result was released today.

WBJEE is conducted for admissions for undergraduate courses in Engineering and Technology, Pharmacy and Architecture in universities, government colleges, and self-financed institutions in the state of West Bengal.

WBJEEB had conducted the WBJEE 2020 examination on February 2nd in two sessions. The application process for the exam was conducted in the months of October and November 2019.

How to check WBJEE 2020 result: