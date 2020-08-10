TN 10th board exam result announced at tnresults.nic.in; Check for direct link: LIVE UPDATE
The TN SSLC result was declared at around 9.30 am today on the official website.
The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) Tamil Nadu has declared the SSLC or 10th class board examination result today, August 10. The result was declared at 9.30 am on the official website, tnresults.nic.in.
All the students have been declared as having passed the exam with 100% result, according to reports. Around 9.7 lakh students had appeared for the exam of which 4.68 lakh were girls and 4.71 lakh were boys.
This year the examination for 10th class could not be conducted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. More than 9 lakh students had registered to appear for the exam. The board has decided to grade all the students based on half-yearly and quarterly examinations. Apart from half-yearly and quarterly exams, 20% weightage has also be given to attendance for grading the students.
How to check TN 10th result:
- Visit the TN Results websites.
- Click on the link to check the 10th result once it get activated.
- Enter the roll number and other details.
- The result will be displayed.
In 2019, the TN DGE had declared the 10th result on April 29. SSLC students scored a pass percentage of 95.2% in 2019. The girls scored 97% as their pass percentage and boys had scored 93.3%.
Live updates
9.39 am: A total number of 4.68 lakh girls had registered for the exam and 4.71 lakh boys, reports Times of India. All these students have cleared the exam.
9.37 am: All the students have been declared as pass with 100% pass percentage recorded. It should be noted once again that this year there was no exam for 10th class. Students have been graded based on half-yearly and quarterly exams and attendance record.
9.31 am: The result has been declared. Here is the direct link to check the result.
9.17 am: The state’s 12th or Plus Two results have already been declared. The result was declared on July 16 in which students had received a pass percentage of 92.3%.
9.15 am: The result is expected to be declared in around 15 minutes on the official website.
9.06 am: Around 9.7 lakh students had registered to appear for the exam this year who will be receiving their results today.
9.02 am: Provisional mark sheet for the 10th exam result will be available from August 17.
9.01 am: Students can appeal against any grievances on the scores via a form available in the schools from August 17 to August 25.
8.56 am: All the students can access their 10th results on the official website, tnresults.nic.in
8.55 am: DGE Tamil Nadu will be declaring the 10th board examination result today, at around 9.30 am.