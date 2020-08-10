Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) will begin its admission counselling process from today for its BTech Admission. This year the counselling process will be done online and in four phases on the official website, vit.ac.in.

The counselling today with begin with candidates holding Rank 1 to Rank 20,000. This will be held on August 10 and August 11. Students will have to log in with their credentials and a registration fee of Rs. 5000 has to be paid to participate in the B.Tech counselling.

The schedule is for counselling is:

Rank 1 to 20,000 – August 10th & 11th, 2020

Rank 20001 to 60000 – August 14th & 15th, 2020

Rank 60001 to 1 lakh –August 18th & 19th, 2020

Ranks above 1 lakh – August 22nd & 23rd, 2020

The counselling notice says, “All candidates will be required to fill and submit their choices in two days. Thereafter B.Tech seat allotment will be announced.”

Candidates who are alloted seats will be given a 3 days to pay the advance admission fee which is 50% of the tuition fee. The remaining fees need to be paid on or before September 10.

VIT had released the rank details of this year’s admission process on August 6. This year the admission process is being conducted based on 12th marks. The Institute had to cancel its entrance exam due to the COVID-19 situation.

The classes for this year’s academic sessions will begin based on the guidance received from the UGC and the Ministry of Education, said the notice.