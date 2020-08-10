2.35 pm: There were a lot of speculations around the result date and it was expected that the result will be declared before August 7. However, it was clarified on Friday that the result date as not been finalised.

2.31 pm: More than 8 lakh students have appeared for the exam this year.

2.30 pm: Due to the delayed exams, the results have also been delayed compared to 2019. In 2019 the result was declared on April 30 and students had secured a pass percentage of 73.7%.

2.29 pm: The exams were initially scheduled to be conducted in March and April but were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. These exams were conducted in the month of June and July

2.26 pm: The result will be available on the official results website of the state, karresults.nic.in.

2.25 pm: The KSEEB will be declaring the SSLC or class 10th board exam result today, August 10, at around 3.00 pm