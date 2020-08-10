KSEEB 10th result: Karnataka SSLC result to be declared today: LIVE UPDATE
The SSLC result is expected to be declared at 3.00 pm on the official website karresults.nic.in
Karnataka SSLC or 10th result will be declared today, , August 10, in a few minutes. The result will be available at around 3.00 pm on the official website, karresults.nic.in.
This year the board had to postpone the 10th exam schedule for March-April due to the COVID-19 disruption. The exam was then conducted from June 25 to July 4. More than 8 lakh students had appeared for the SSLC exam this year. There were a few cases of COVID-19 reported among students, too.
How to check Karnataka SSLC 2020 results
- Visit any of the official websites for results - kseeb.kar.nic.in, karresults.nic.in.
- On the home page, click on the results link for SSLC 2020.
- You will be directed to a new page, enter relevant information to view your scores.
- The result and scores will be displayed.
In 2019, Karnataka SSLC result was declared on April 30. The students had managed to score a pass percentage of 73.7%. Around 8.41 lakh students had appeared for the exam.
Live updates
2.35 pm: There were a lot of speculations around the result date and it was expected that the result will be declared before August 7. However, it was clarified on Friday that the result date as not been finalised.
2.31 pm: More than 8 lakh students have appeared for the exam this year.
2.30 pm: Due to the delayed exams, the results have also been delayed compared to 2019. In 2019 the result was declared on April 30 and students had secured a pass percentage of 73.7%.
2.29 pm: The exams were initially scheduled to be conducted in March and April but were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. These exams were conducted in the month of June and July
2.26 pm: The result will be available on the official results website of the state, karresults.nic.in.
2.25 pm: The KSEEB will be declaring the SSLC or class 10th board exam result today, August 10, at around 3.00 pm