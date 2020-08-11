COMEDK has released the admit card for the 2020 UGET examination today, August 11. All the candidates who have applied to appear for the COMEDK UGET 2020 can download the admit card from the official website, comedk.org.

The exam is now scheduled to be conducted on August 19 in two shifts, 9.00 am to 12.00 noon and 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. The exam has been postponed multiple times this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the resultant lockdown.

COMEDK conducts the annual UGET and Uni-GAUGE E 2020 combined entrance exam for undergraduate and postgraduate courses in the member institutions and also organises a single-window counselling process. Around 190 engineering colleges conduct their admissions via COMEDK.

Here is the direct link to download the COMEDK UGET 2020 admit card.

COMEDK has released a notification to make students aware of all the security and safety protocols that the Consortium is taking for COVID-19. The instructions range from crowd management to precautions at the gate, at the exam centre, baggage area among others. Here is the link to find all the details.

Candidates are also expected to follow all the precautions as listed on their websites with regard to COVID-19 including maintaining physical distancing, having Aarogya Setu app, candidates have their own gloves, masks, and hand sanitisers among others. The details are available in this link.