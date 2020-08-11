Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy (NDA/NA) I and II examination admit card on August 10. All the candidates who have applied to participate in either of the exams can download the admit card from the official website, upsconline.nic.in.

This year the NDA/NA examination will be conducted together due to the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and the resultant lockdown. The exam has been scheduled to be conducted on September 6, 2020.

Here is the direct link to download 2020 NDA/NA I and II admit card.

The NDA/NA I application process was conducted from January 8 to January 28, 2020, while for NDA/NA II the application process was conducted from June 16 to July 6, 2020. The exam for NDA/NA was scheduled for April but was postponed due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

The exam is conducted for recruitment in Defence and Naval Academy. To be eligible to apply for the UPSC NDA, NA (I) exam 2019, candidates must have cleared their 12th class exams. Candidates who are appearing for the 12th Class exams are also allowed to apply for the UPSC NDA and NA posts.

How to download UPSC NDA/NA 2020 admit card: