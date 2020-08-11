Telangana State EAMCET 2020 examination dates for engineering have been revealed. The exams after multiple postponements will now be conducted on September 9, September 10, September 11, and September 14 for the Engineering stream, said the notification that is now available on the official website, tsche.ac.in.

The exams for Agriculture and Medicine stream will be held after the NEET 2020 exam which is scheduled to be conducted on September 13. The notification said “Engineering Common Entrance Test and Polytechnic Common Entrance Test will be conducted on August 31 and September 2, respectively.”



The notification also mentioned that the schedule was decided in a high-level meeting chaired by Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy with senior officials of the Education Department.

The notification said that admission to degree colleges via DOST will begin on August 20 on the official website, The digital classes for the intermediate students will begin on August 17 and admission for first year intermediate streams will begin after September 1, said the notification.

The notification said, “As the matter of conducting common entrance tests (CETs) is in the High Court, necessary permission will be obtained from the court.”

Here is the direct link to access the TS EAMCET exam date notification.