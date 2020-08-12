Kendriya Vidyalaya or Central School has begun the process of declaring the Class 1 Admission status for parents who have applied for admissions for the academic year 2020-21. All the parents/guardian who have applied to participate in teh admission process for their children should check the application status on the official website, kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in.

The last day to apply to participate in the KVS Class 1 admission process this year was August 7. From today, the lottery results were supposed to be declared on the official website from 6.00 am. Parents can check their application status by logging-in with their ID.

Here is the direct link to check the KV 2020-21 Class I admission status.

If provisional admissions is provided, the instruction says, “originals of all supporting documents listed while submitting the form must be presented to the concerned Vidyalaya at the time of admission. Failure to provide these original documents may lead to the admission being canceled”.

How to check KV Class I admission application status: