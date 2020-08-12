National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the JEE Main (April) 2020 admit card soon. However, parents and students continue to fight for and against the conduct of JEE Main and NEET exam in the month of September amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The Agency is scheduled to conduct the JEE Main exam from September 1 to September 6 and admit card was scheduled to be released around 15 days before the exam.

Meanwhile, two separate pleas have been filed in the Supreme Court, one by a group of students against the conduct of the exam in September and another by a parents body requesting for the conduct of the exam in September. Another parents body last week had written to the MHRD for postponement of the exam to December.

JEE Main admit card will be released on the official websites, jeemain.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in. The link to download the admit card is expected to be activated in the next few days where students can feed in their log-in IDs to download the admit cards.

A group of 11 students had filed a petition in Supreme Court last week against the conduct of the exam in the month of September due to the rising COVID-19 cases. The plea said the government’s decisions to conduct the exam was “utterly arbitrary, whimsical and violative of the students’ fundamental right to life”.

The petition also said that conducting these examinations at such perilous time will put the lives of lakhs of young students at risk and add to the danger of disease and death.

However, a plea from the Gujarat Parents Association to the Supreme Corut said that the exams need to be conducted in the month of September. The association said any further postponement of the exam will add to the stress levels of the students and traumatise them further because of the uncertainty of their future. Students have spent years preparing for the exam and it is important that the exams are conducted in the month of September.

A different parents body had written to the MHRD that the exams must be postponed keeping in mind the COVID-19 situation in the country. The letter said that the exam should be postponed for December due to the lack of enough exam centres which would make it difficult maintain physical distancing protocol.