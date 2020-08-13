Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) 10th revaluation result has been declared on August 12, 2020. All the students who had applied for re-evaluation or re-checking of their results can check the result of the same on the official website, hpbose.org.

HPBOSE had declared the 10th result for the year 2020 on June 9. Students had scored a pass percentage of 68.11%. The pass percentage among girls is 71.5% and boys managed to score a pass percentage of 64.9%.

Here is the direct link to access HPBOSE 10th revaluation result.

The 12th revaluation result is also expected to be declared soon. The result of 12th board exam was declared on June 18 in which students had received a pass percentage of 76.07%.

How to check HPBOSE 10th re-evaluation result: