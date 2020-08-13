Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has postponed the 2020 State Services examination by a week’s time. Now the exam will be conducted on September 20 instead of September 13.

The decision to postpone the exam was taken as it was clashing with the 2020 NEET examination.

This is the third time the exam has been postponed. The exam was scheduled for April initially but was postponed for June month but was postponed again and schedule for September due to the COVID-19 situation.

Here is the direct link to check the MPSC State Services exam postponement notification.

The 2020 State Service examination will be conducted to fill 200 vacancies in various departments, details of which can be accessed on the notification. The application process for the exam was conducted in the month of December 2019 and January 2020.