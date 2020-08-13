Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has released the detailed schedule for the first phase of UET and PET exams on its official website, bhuonline.in. All the candidates who have applied to appear for the entrance exam of the university can check the details on the official website.

The entrance exams will be conducted in two phases between August 24 to September 14. The LLB (3 years), B.Ed/ B.Ed Special Education, B.P.Ed, BFA, and BPA entrance exams will be conducted in the first phase from August 24 to August 31.

Here is the direct links to access the BHU entrance exam schedule for first phase.

BHU UET-2020 schedule

BHU PET-2020 schedule

Meanwhile the remaining entrance exams for various other undergraduate programs will be conducted in the month of September, schedule for which will be released soon.

The exams in the second phase include entrance exams for BA Hons Arts, BA Hons Social Science, BCom Hons, BCom-FMM, BSc Hons Ag, BA-LLB (5 years), BSc Hons Maths, BSc Hons Biology, Shastri Hons, and B.Voc and they will will be conducted on September 9, September 10, September 11, and September 14.