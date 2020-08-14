Karnataka High Court declined to interfere with the COMEDK 2020 examination schedule, thereby paving the way for the exam to be conducted on August 19, according to LiveLaw.in. The Court instructed the Consortium to take all the COVID-19 precautions at the exam centre.

The report said that bench of Justices BV Nagarathna and Ravi Hosmani said, “At the outset we find that there is a delay in the examination being conducted. In normal times the exam would have been conducted in April-May.” The Court said that the state government has conducted the SSLC and KCET and based on that the Consortium has decided to conduct the exam on August 19.

The plea filed to appear for the postponement said that there is no urgency to conduct the exam now as other national level entrance exams like JEE Main, NEET, AIBE, and CLAT are scheduled to be conducted in the month of September.

The Consortium argued that the case was not for public interest but a publicity stunt. The Consortium said that the company conducting the exam are following all the COVID-19 precautions.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on August 19 in two shifts, 9.00 am to 12.00 noon and 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. The exam has been postponed multiple times this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the resultant lockdown.

COMEDK conducts the annual UGET 2020 combined entrance exam for undergraduate and postgraduate courses in the member institutions and also organises a single-window counselling process. Around 190 engineering colleges conduct their admissions via COMEDK.