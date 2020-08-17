National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the admit card for the JEE Main (April) 2020 examination within the next one or two days; however, no official update for the release date has been provided yet. Once the admit card is released, candidates can download the admit card from the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The admit card was scheduled to be released 15 days before the exam date, which meant that the admit card was expected to be released during the weekend. The exam is scheduled to e conducted from September 1 to September 6.

It should be noted that the Supreme Court is expected to hear pleas filed for and against the conduct of the exam that scheduled in the month of September due to the COVID-19 sitaution. A plea by a group of students asked the Court to postpone the exam and said he government’s decisions to conduct the exam was “utterly arbitrary, whimsical and violative of the students’ fundamental right to life”.

The petition also said that conducting these examinations at such perilous time will put the lives of lakhs of young students at risk and add to the danger of disease and death.

A plea from the Gujarat Parents Association to the Supreme Corut said that the exams need to be conducted in the month of September. The association said any further postponement of the exam will add to the stress levels of the students and traumatise them further because of the uncertainty of their future. Students have spent years preparing for the exam and it is important that the exams are conducted in the month of September.

A different parents body had written to the MHRD that the exams must be postponed keeping in mind the COVID-19 situation in the country. The letter said that the exam should be postponed for December due to the lack of enough exam centres which would make it difficult maintain physical distancing protocol.