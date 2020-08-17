Supreme Court today dismissed the plea of students to postpone the JEE Main and NEET September examination, reports Times of India. With this decision, the JEE Main adn NEET 2020 exam will be held as per the schedule in the month of September. The admit card for the JEE Main will also be released soon.

The report said that the Court dismissed the plea saying that any postponement of the exam will put the careers of the students in peril. The court added that it has taken account of the NTA’s preparedness for the exam with regards to the COVID-19 and said that there is no grounds on which the Court can interfere on the policy decision.

The advocate for the students seeking for the postponement said that a vaccine for the disease is expected to be released soon. He added that the students are not seeking for an indefinite postponement but a postponement for some time.

The court also said that postponement of the exam would be a loss for the country and loss for the students in the form of an academic year. The court added that life should move on even during the pandemic times, added the report.

The JEE Main exam which was initially scheduled to be conducted in April but was postponed for July and then is now scheduled to be conducted from September 1 to September 6. NEET 2020 was scheduled for May but was also postponed for July first and then now will be conducted on September 13.