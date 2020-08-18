West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has declared the 2018 Sub-Inspector recruitment result for the Food and Supplies Department on Monday, August 17. All the candidates who have appeared for the written exam can check the result on the official website, wbpsc.gov.in.

The candidates who have cleared the written test are now eligible to appear for the Personality Test round of the recruitment. The details of the Personality Test will be released in the near future on the official website.

Here is the direct link to check the SI written exam result.

Along with the result, category-wise cut-off marks have also been released on the same document.

How to check WBPSC SI 2018 result: