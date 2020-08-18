Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will be releasing the Central Armed Police Forces (ACs) or CAPF Examination, 2020 notification today, August 18. All the candidates who want to participate in the exam can check the notification on the official website once it is released, upsc.gov.in.

The application process will be conducted on the UPSC’s application website, uspconline.nic.in. The last day to apply to participate in the exam is September 7, 2020.

This information is based on the revised calendar issued by the Commission on August 14, 2020. Based on the calendar, the examination for the CAPF exam is scheduled to be conducted on December 20, 2020.

UPSC had scheduled to release the CAPF 2020 notification on April 22 but had to postpone the release due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdown. The new calendar states that now the CAPF notification will be released today.

CAPF recruitment is conducted for fill vacancies in various armed forces including BSF and CRPF. The exam is for the recruitment of Assistant Commandants (Group A) in the CAPF. Successful candidates will be placed in Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Central Industrial Security Force(CISF), Indo‐Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB).