Council for Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) Odisha will be declaring the class 12th Commerce stream result tomorrow, August 19. Once the result is declared, students can check it on the official website, orissaresults.nic.in and chseodisha.nic.in.

The result information was revealed by the School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash. The result will be published at around 11.30 am tomorrow.

The results of the annual +2 Commerce Exams conducted by the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha will be declared on August-19. The results will be published at 11:30 AM, said by Shri Samir Ranjan Dash, Hon'ble Minister, School and Mass Education, Odisha . — EducationOdisha (@SMEOdisha) August 17, 2020

The details of the Arts stream result for the CHSE Odisha class 12th has not been revealed yet. The Science stream result was declared on August 12 in which students had scored a pass percentage of 70.21%.

More than 25 thousand students had appeared for the Commerce stream and around 2.18 lakh students had appeared for the Arts stream. More than 98 thousand students had appeared for the exam this year from the Science stream.

How to check Odisha 12th 2020 result

Visit the official website - orissaresults.nic.in Click on the result link for CHSE Commerce stream exam once it is activated. Enter your exam roll number and submit to view the result Download the result for future reference

This year the examination for 12th class were scheduled to be conducted from March 4 to March 27; however, all the subjects scheduled after March 23 had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 lockdown. These exams were later cancelled.

The marks for the remaining subjects will be given based on the marks received in subjects already conducted. For students who have appeared in more than three subjects, their marks in best of three subjects will be considered for the pending papers. For students who have appeared in three subjects, their highest marks in two subjects will be considered for the remaining papers.