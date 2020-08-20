Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) is all set to declare the 2020 KCET or Karnataka UG Common Entrance Test result today, August 20. All the students who had appeared for the exam can check the result on the official website, kea.kar.nic.in or cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea.

Around 1.84 lakh students have appeared for the examination this year, reports Times of India. The information about the result was relayed by the Deputy Chief Minister Dr. Ashwathnarayan CN earlier in the week.

The counselling schedule is expected to be released soon after the declaration of the result. Students should keep checking the official website regularly for latest updates.

The exam was conducted from July 30 to August 1 this year after multiple delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic. UG CET 2020 examination is conducted for admissions to various undergraduate professional courses offered by colleges in Karnataka.

How to check KCET 2020 results: