The central government chaired by PM Narendra Modi decided to set up a common recruitment body called National Recruitment Agency on August 20. The Agency aims to conduct a common preliminary examination, the scores of which will be used for various central government recruitment.

Initially, the Agency will conduct exams for Group B and C (non-technical) posts. There is a proposal to expand the purview of the exams.

Currently, the Group B and C recruitment is done by Staff Selection Commission (SSC), Railway Recruitment Board (RRB), and Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS).

NRA will conduct a common preliminary exam and based on the scores received by the candidates, IBPS, SSC and RRB will conduct the Tier II and Tier III examinations. This means that these agencies will remain in place; however, the preliminary exams will be conducted by the NRA.

NRA aims to conduct separate exams for graduate candidates, 12th pass candidates, and 10th pass candidates. The scores received in these exams will be valid for 3 years which can be used to apply for Tier II recruitment.

There is no restriction on the number attempts a candidate can make but there will be an upper age limit for candidates. The best valid score will be considered as the current score.

Initially candidates will have an option to appear for the exams in 12 languages. There are plans to expand the number of languages in which the exam will be conducted in the future.

Currently, around 2.5 crore candidates appear for these exams for around 1.25 lakh vacancies. The Agency aims to streamline the process of recruitment for various central government positions.

Highlights of NRA Exam