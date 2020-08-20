COMEDK UGET 2020 examination was conducted successfully on August 19 and the provisional answer keys for the exam will be released on August 23. The information is being displayed on the official website, comedk.org, and the answer keys, once released, can be accessed on the same.

Candidates can raise objections against the answer keys on or before August 26. The final answer keys will be released on August 31 and the result is expected to be declared on September 4.

COMEDK conducts the annual UGET and Uni-GAUGE E 2020 combined entrance exam for undergraduate and postgraduate courses in the member institutions and also organises a single-window counselling process. Around 190 engineering colleges conduct their admissions via COMEDK.

The exam was conducted on August 19 after multiple postponements due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The exam was initially scheduled to be conducted in the month of July.