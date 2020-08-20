Kerala HSCAP will declare the Trial Allotment result for 2020 Plus One admission on August 24. The trial allotment result was scheduled to be released on August 18 but it has been postponed now, according to Times of India.

All the students who have applied to appear for the counselling process can check the official website for the trial allotment result, hscap.kerala.gov.in.

TOI reports that many students and parents have entered a wrong mobile number because of which they could not generate the OTP to initiate the application process. Thus, the HSCAP has given more time for parents and students to rectify the issues.

This time the counselling process for Plus One or Class 11 admission is being conducted online for various schools and institutions in the state of Kerala. This is a single-window admission process. The application process began on July 29 and the last day to apply to participate initially was August 14 which has been extended now.

The revised counselling schedule will be released soon on the official website. Students are requested to keep checking the official website for latest update.

How to check HSCAP 2020 Admission Trial Allotment result: