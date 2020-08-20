Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) has declared the 12th revaluation result on August 20, 2020. All the students who had applied for re-evaluation or re-checking of their results can check the outcome of the same on the official website, hpbose.org.

HPBOSE had declared the 12th result for the year 2020 on June 18. Students had scored a pass percentage of 76.07%. The pass percentage is an improvement of almost 15 percentage points compared to 2019.

Here is the direct link to access HPBOSE 12th revaluation result.

The 10th revaluation result was declared on August 12. The 10th board exam was declared on June 9 in which students had received a pass percentage of 68.11%.

How to check HPBOSE 12th re-evaluation result: