National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the examination dates for various exams that had been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown. UGC-NET, ICAR UG, DUET, IGNOU OPENMAT, and AIAPGET 2020 exams will be conducted in September and October.

NTA in its notification said, “Keeping in view the academic interest of large number of students, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has agreed to the proposal of MHRD (now MoE) for conducting various Entrance Examinations in the month of September 2020.”

The schedule for the exams are as follows:

Exam Name Dates Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET)-2020 6 to 11 September Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) AIEEA 2020 -Bachelor Degree Programs (UG)

7 to 8 September Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU)OPENMAT (MBA) Entrance Examination-2020 15 September UGC-National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) -June 2020 16 to 18 September and 21 to 25 September All India AYUSH Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET)-2020 28 September Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) PhD Entrance Examination-2020 4 October Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) AIEEA 2020 -Master Degree Programs (PG) and Doctoral Degree Programs & Award of JRF/SRS (Ph.D) To be announced shortly

Candidates are suggested to keep checking the official websites for these exams for latest updates. Admit cards will be issued on the respective websites around 15 days before the exams.

The exams were scheduled to be conducted in the months of May and June but were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown.

Here is the direct link to access the NTA exam dates notification.