Banaras Hindu University is expected to issue admit cards for the UET/PET 2020 exams scheduled to be conducted from August 27 to August 31 today, August 21. Earlier in the week the admit cards for PET 2020 exams scheduled from August 24 to August 26 was issued.

The university had informed while issuing the admit card that the remaining admit card for the first phase of the exam is expected to be issued on August 21.

All the students who are scheduled to appear for the entrance exams in these dates can download the admit card from the BHU Entrance exam official website, bhuonline.in.

This year the university is conducting the exams in two phases. These first phase is being conducted from August 24 to August 31 and the second phase from September 9 to September 14.

The first phase of entrance exams will be conducted for LLB (3 years), B.Ed/ B.Ed Special Education, B.P.Ed, BFA, and BPA entrance exams.

The second phase is for BA Hons Arts, BA Hons Social Science, BCom Hons, BCom-FMM, BSc Hons Ag, BA-LLB (5 years), BSc Hons Maths, BSc Hons Biology, Shastri Hons, and B.Voc.

Here is the direct link to access the full schedule of BHU 2020 Entrance Exams: