National Testing Agency (NTA) will be releasing the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) (UG)-2020 admit card shortly. All the candidates who are scheduled to appear in the NEET UG 2020 exam can download the admit card from the official website, ntaneet.nic.in.

NTA in its notification said that the admit card is being released sooner than expected so that candidates can get an advanced information regarding their exam city and centre. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on September 13 and admit cards generally are issued 15 days before the exam.

NTA said in its notification, “The downloading of Admit Cards indicating Roll Number, Test Centre Number & Address, Question Paper Medium, Reporting/ Entry Time and Gate Closing Time of Centre shall commence shortly.”.

The exam is initially scheduled to be conducted on May 3 but was postponed for July due to the COVID-19 situation and lockdown and was postponed further for September. NEET UG exam is conducted for admissions to MBBS courses throughout the country.

Here is the direct link to access the NTA notification on NEET admit card release schedule.

How to download NEET 2020 admit card: