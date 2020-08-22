Centre on Friday dismissed any scope of further postponement of NEET and JEE Main 2020 examinations, says Times of India. The exams are scheduled to be conducted in the month of September. After the clearance from the Supreme Court, the Centre said that the exams will be conducted as per the schedule.

Amit Khare, Secretary, Higher Education, Ministry of Education clarified that the as per the Supreme Court directions, the Centre said that the year cannot be wasted and the SC orders will be complied with. Regarding the request from parents and students for postponement, he said that the centre has been receiving lakhs of requests to make sure that the exams are conducted in September, according to the report.

Supreme Court had given clearance for the conduct the exam and said that the life must move on. It also said that NTA will be taking all precautions for the COVID-19 and any further delay would waste the year for the students.

National Testing Agency (NTA) also has issued standard operating procedure for the conduct of the exams. These guidelines including full santisation of the exam centre, usage of masks, hand sanitisers and gloves, and other precautions for COVID-19.

The Agency also clarified that almost all candidates have been provided their first choice of centres. For JEE Main scheduled to be conducted from September 1 to September 6, 99.07% of candidates have been allocated their first choice of cities as their centre, says the report..

For NEET which is scheduled to be conducted on September 13, 99.87% of candidates have been allocated their first choice. The admit card for the NEET 2020 is expected to be issued soon.