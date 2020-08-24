The Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has released the UGET 2020 answer keys on August 23. All the students who had appeared for the COMEDK UGET 2020 exam can download the provisional answer keys from the official website, comedk.org.

Candidates need to log in with their respective IDs to access the answer keys. Candidates can raise objection against the answers on or before August 26. The final answer keys is expected to be released on August 31 and the result will be declared on September 4.

Here is the direct link to access the COMEDK UGET answer keys.

The COMEDK UGET exam was conducted on August 19. The exam had to postponed multiple times this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The exam was initially scheduled to be conducted in the month of April.

COMEDK conducts the annual UGET and Uni-GAUGE E 2020 combined entrance exam for undergraduate and postgraduate courses in the member institutions and also organises a single-window counselling process. Around 190 engineering colleges conduct their admissions via COMEDK.