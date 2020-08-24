After clarification from the central government that no further postponement of JEE Main 2020 and NEET UG 2020 exams is possible, opposition parties have jumped into the fray requesting the government to postpone the entrance exams.

Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, leaders of Congress, and Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia demanded for the postponement of the exams over the weekend.

Rahul Gandhi in a tweet said that the government must listen to the students who have been demanding for the postponement of the exams and should arrive at an acceptable solution.

आज हमारे लाखों छात्र सरकार से कुछ कह रहे हैं। NEET, JEE परीक्षा के बारे में उनकी बात सुनी जानी चाहिए और सरकार को एक सार्थक हल निकालना चाहिए।



GOI must listen to the #StudentsKeMannKiBaat about NEET, JEE exams and arrive at an acceptable solution. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 23, 2020

Echoing the sentiment, Priyanka Gandhi in a tweet in Hindi said that the situation with respect to Corona is not conducive. If students and their parents have expressed concerns regarding the situation, then the government and testing agency should make a note of it.

कोरोना को लेकर देश में परिस्थितियां अभी सामान्य नहीं हुईं हैं। ऐसे में अगर NEET और JEE परीक्षा देने वाले छात्र-छात्राओं व उनके अभिभावकों ने कुछ चिंताएं जाहिर की हैं तो भारत सरकार व टेस्ट कराने वाली संस्थाओं को उस पर सही से सोच विचार करना चाहिए#SATYAGRAH_AgainstExamsInCovid — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) August 23, 2020

AAP leader and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister, Manish Sisodia, alleged that the government is playing with the lives of the students. He requested that the government should cancel the exam and should arrange for an alternate way of admission for this year. He added that in this 21st century it is impossible to imagine that the government is not able to come up with an alternate way to conduct the admission process.

आज 21वीं सदी के भारत में हम एक प्रवेश परीक्षा का विकल्प नहीं सोच सकते! यह सम्भव नहीं है.



केवल सरकार की नीयत छात्रों के हित में सोचने की होनी चाहिए NEET-JEEE की जगह सुरक्षित तरीक़े तो हज़ार हो सकते हैं. — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) August 22, 2020

Supreme Court had given a green light to NTA to conduct the JEE Main and NEET 2020 exams in the month of September. Moreover, last week Amit Khare, Secretary, Higher Education, Ministry of Education clarified that the as per the SC directions, the Centre said that the year cannot be wasted and the SC orders will be complied with.

National Testing Agency (NTA) also has issued standard operating procedure for the conduct of the exams. The Agency also clarified that almost all candidates have been provided their first choice of centres. For JEE Main scheduled to be conducted from September 1 to September 6, 99.07% of candidates have been allocated their first choice of cities as their centre, says the report..

For NEET, which is scheduled to be conducted on September 13, 99.87% of candidates have been allocated their first choice. The admit card for the NEET 2020 is expected to be issued soon.