BSEB will be declaring the 2nd merit list for the Online Facilitation System for Students (OFSS) for admissions to Intermediate courses today, August 25, according to Times of India.

All the students who have registered to appear for the OFSS counselling process can check the second merit list on the official website, ofssbihar.in.

The first merit list was declared on August 7 and the admission process was based on the list has already been completed. The admission based on the second merit list is scheduled to be conducted from August 25 to August 29. The third merit list will be released on August 29.

BSEB conducts admissions to various intermediate courses in the stream of Arts, Commerce, Science, and Agriculture via OFSS website to various colleges and institutions affiliated to BSEB. These institutes are spread across all 38 districts of the state.

Students need to have cleared the matriculation or 10th class examination in any of the state or central boards to be eligible to apply via the OFSS process. Students should keep checking the official website for latest updates regarding the process and important dates.