Bihar OFSS 2020 admission process is underway and the cut-ff marks for various courses under the 2nd merit list have been released on the official website. All the students who had applied to participate in the counselling and admission process can check the details on the official website, ofssbihar.in

Students who are eligible based on the cut-off marks to take admission in the college of their choice can complete the admission formalities from today itself. The last day to complete the admission process based on the 2nd cut-off marks is August 29. The third merit list will also be released on August 29.

Here is the direct link to check the OFSS Bihar 2nd merit list.

BSEB conducts admissions to various intermediate courses in the stream of Arts, Commerce, Science, and Agriculture via OFSS website to various colleges and institutions affiliated to BSEB. These institutes are spread across all 38 districts of the state.

Students need to have cleared the matriculation or 10th class examination in any of the state or central boards to be eligible to apply via the OFSS process. Students should keep checking the official website for latest updates regarding the process and important dates.