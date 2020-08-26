Consortium of National Law Universities has issued a notification warning candidates of a fake CLAT 2020 exam postponement notification making rounds. The Consortium said that the exam will be conducted as per the schedule on September 7 and said that all particulars related to the exam remain unaltered.

CNLU is expected to issue admit card for the examination soon on the official website. Once the admit card is issued, candidates can download it from clat.ac.in or consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

The notification issued by CNLU on Tuesday said, “The Consortium hereby categorically states that the Fake Notification has not been issued by the Consortium.The date of the CLAT 2020 examination, and all other particulars, in relation to the CLAT 2020 examination remain unaltered.”

This year the Consortium have decided to secure permission from the local authorities for candidates to use CLAT admit card as a movement pass so that candidates in containment zones can travel to the exam centre.

The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) is a national level entrance exam for admissions to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law programmes offered by 22 National Law Universities. CLAT is organized by the Consortium of National Law Universities consisting of the representative universities.

The 2020 CLAT exam has been postponed now multiple times due to COVID-19 situation and the rising number of cases. The exam was set to be conducted in the month of April which was then postponed for May 24th and then for August. Now the exam has been scheduled to September 7.

How to download CLAT admit card: