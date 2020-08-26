Rajasthan Basic School Teaching Courses (BSTC) or Pre-D.El.Ed examination admit card has been released on Tuesday, August 25, 2020. All the candidates who have registered to appear for the BSTC 2020 exam can download the admit card from the official website, predeled.com and predeled.in. The websites are slow to load currently but students are requested to be patient.

The Rajasthan BSTC or Pre-D.El.Ed 2020 examination is scheduled to be conducted on August 31 from 2.00 pm to 5.00 pm. This year the exam will be conducted offline. The exam this year had to be postponed multiple times due to the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown.

Here is the direct link to download Rajasthan BSTC or Pre.D.El.Ed admit card.

The exam is conducted for admissions to various teacher training courses offered in the state of Rajasthan. The courses are offered in two categories, one General and another for Sanskrit, according to Times of India.

The application process for the exam was conducted from June 15 to August 8. The exam is MCQ in nature and will test candidates on mental ability, teaching aptitude, English, and Hindi/Sanskrit along with questions on the state of Rajasthan.