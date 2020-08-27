Kerala Public Service Commission (KPSC) has declared the Kerala Administrative Services 2019 (KAS) preliminary examination result on August 26. All the candidates who had appeared for the preliminary exam can check the result on the official website, kpsckeralapsc.gov.in.

All the candidates who have cleared the exam are now eligible to appear for the document verification process. The time, place, and other details of the document verification process will be conveyed in the near future.

Here are the direct link to check the KAS 2019 result:

The preliminary examination was conducted on February 22, 2020. Candidates can apply for rechecking of the answer sheet or get a copy of the OMR sheet if application is submitted within 15 days of the release of the result.

The candidates from stream II will appear for a Main exam after the document verification process which will consist of three papers of 100 marks 2 hours of duration each. The details of the exam will also be released in the future.

How to access KPSC KAS 2019 prelimianry exam result: