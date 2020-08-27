Maharashtra government has postponed all Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) exams scheduled to be conducted in the months of September and October until further notice. The decision was taken due to the rapidly increasing COVID-19 cases in the state.

Making the announcement Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Twitter, “Due to the COVID crisis, all examinations of the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) stand postponed till a further date. The revised schedule will be announced in due course.”

MPSC was scheduled to be conducted the State Services 2020 examination on September 20. The Grade 2 Non-Gazetted Officer recruitment preliminary exam was to be conducted on October 11 and 2020 Maharashtra Engineering Services prelim exam on November 1, 2020.

Maharashtra is the worst affected state in terms of the number of COVID-19 cases in the country with more than 7.15 lakh cases and more than 23 thousand deaths. On Wednesday, the state reported the highest single day surge in the number of cases with 14,888 new cases reported. Pune remains the worst affected district followed by Mumbai and Thane.