Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday decided to cancel all undergraduate and postgraduate exams except for the final year/semester in the state of Tamil Nadu, reports Times of India. CM K Palaniswami made the announcement on Wednesday, adds the report.

The decision is in line with the UGC guidelines which had given universities freedom to decide on exams except for the final year/semester. The UGC has asked universities to conduct the final year exams before September 30.

Supreme Court has reserved its judgment against pleas from various states against the UGC guidelines and is expected to announce its verdict soon.

The CM said that the decision was taken after considering the request from students and considering their welfare. The decision was taken by a high-level committee, said the CM.

The evaluation process has not been revealed yet and students should check with the universities on evaluation and promotion criteria.