Supreme Court is all set to give the verdict on the UGC guidelines for universities to compulsorily conduct the final year exams before September 30, according to Times of India.

The bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan, R Subhash Reddy and MR Shah had reserved their judgment on the issue on August 18 and had asked all the parties to file written submission of their arguments within 3 days.

The verdict will decide whether universities have to conduct the final year exams for UG and PG courses before September 30 as per the UGC guidelines or whether states can use the Disaster Management Authority to postpone or cancel the exams.

There are three possible scenarios which can emerge. The first scenario is universities have to follow the UGC guidelines and will have to conduct the exams before September 30.

The second scenario is universities do have to conduct the exam but states can request for deadline extension. The third option is states will have the right to cancel the exams and universities will promote students based on internal assessment and past performance.

Several states had filed pleas against the UGC guidelines stating that the COVID-19 makes the situation not conducive to conduct the exams. States argued that the UGC is not taking into account the welfare of the students.

States also said that UGC has the authority to ask universities to conduct exams but cannot keep a deadline for the same. States added that health comes under the purview of the state and they also have the right to make decisions based on Disaster Management Authority.

UGC and Centre argued that conducting the exam is in the best interest of the students and the Commission does not have the luxury to confer degrees without conducting an exam. UGC did concede that states can request for an extension of the September 30 deadline.