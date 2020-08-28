Department of Higher Secondary Education, Kerala, has released the the Class 12th revaluation result on August 27. All the candidates who had applied for revaluation can check if their scores have changed on the official website, dhsekerala.gov.in.

The Department has released the result for all the candidates who had applied for revaluation and status whether their marks has undergone any changes. For all the students whose scores have witnessed a change of more than 10%, department has instructed schools to issue refund of revaluation fees.

Here is the link to check the result of DHSE 12th revaluation result.

Here is the list of students who scores have changed more than 10%.

The notification of the result said, “Those candidates who have change of scores on Revaluation shall submit their original mark list along with a request to effect the change,through the concerned Higher Secondary School Principals to the under signed withinone month for effecting the change of marks.”

Kerala 12th result was declared on July 15. The students had scored a pass percentage of 85.13%. Girls scored 15 percentage points more than boys with a pass percentage of 92.29% compared to boys who just managed 77.22%.