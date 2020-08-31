National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) 2020 admit card on its official website. All the candidates can download the admit card from nta.ac.in.

NTA is scheduled to conduct the DUET 2020 exam from September 6 to September 11. All the candidates are suggested to go through the admit card and the instructions carefully after downloading it.

Here is the direct link to download the DUET 2020 admit card.

Majority of admissions for DU courses is conducted via marks from previous courses except for nine undergraduate courses for which entrance exam is conducted.

The computer-based test will be of 2 hours’ MCQ consisting of 100 questions and in the English language (except for language courses). The exam will be conducted in 24 cities throughout the country.

How todownload the DUET 2020 admit card: