National Testing Agency (NTA) has re-activated the link for UGC NET July 2020 candidates to make corrections in their application. The correction can be made in particulars, choice of centre cities, photograph and signature in the online application on the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

The correction in application process can be done until September 2 (11.50 pm). The facility has been provided due to the disruption caused by the COVID-19 and the resultant lockdown which might have changed the preferred cities for many candidates.

Here is the direct link to begin the correction process for UGC NET 2020.

UGC NET July 2020 was scheduled to be conducted in July but now will be conducted from September 16 to September 25. The admit card can be expected to be released around 10 days before the exam beginning date.

UGC NET exam is conducted to determine the eligibility of candidates to apply for Assistant Professor or Junior Research Fellow position at various institutions. The exam is conducted for various subjects and top 6% candidates get the certification.

The exam is generally conducted twice in a year, once in June and once in December. There is no upper age limit to appear for the exam; however, candidates who are seeking for JRF should be below 28 years old.