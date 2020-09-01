National Testing Agency (NTA) has not issued any update on the release of the ICAR UG admit card but it is expected that it will be released in the next one to two days. ICAR UG examination is scheduled to be conducted on September 7 and September 8. The admit card, once released, can be downloaded from the official website, icar,nta.nic.in.

Recently the NTA had opened the application correction window for ICAR UG, PG, and Ph.D exams in which candidates could have made changes to their particulars, changed their exam centre, update their photos and signatures.

ICAR exam is conducted for admissions to various UG, PG & Ph.D agricultural courses. ICAR is the apex body for coordinating, guiding, and managing research and education in agriculture in the entire country under the aegis of DARE, Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.

The NTA ICAR exam was scheduled to be conducted June 1, 2020, but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Recently the NTA released the timetable for various entrance exams in which ICAR UG was scheduled to be conducted on September 7 and September 8.

The exam for 2020 ICAR AIEEA PG and ICAR AIEEA SRF will be conducted in October; however, the exact dates will be revealed in the near future.

How to download ICAR UG 2020 admit card: