Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TS BIE) is expected to begin the admission process for the 1st year intermediate classes in the state today. The information was released on this on August 11 on the TSCHE website.

The board is expected to release the notification for admission, detailed timeline, and other pertinent details regarding the admission process today. Currently, there is not much details available on the process.

TSCHE website says, “Digital classes for intermediate students will begin from August 17, and admissions to the first year intermediate streams will begin after September 1. Teachers’ attendance to the tune of 50 per cent has been made mandatory from August 17.”

Students interested in seeking admission in the intermediate 1st year classes are suggested to keep checking the TSCHE and TS BIE website for updates regarding the admission process.