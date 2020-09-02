Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the 2020 Clerk recruitment drive notification today, September 2, on the official website. All the candidates who are interested in applying to participate in the recruitment drive can check the notification and apply for the same on the official website, ibps.in.

The total number of vacancies this year is 1444 and for 11 participating banks. The application process has already begun and the last day to apply for the notification is September 23. The preliminary exam will be conducted on December 5, December 12, and December 13. The main exam is scheduled for January 24, 2021.

Interested candidates must be at least 20 years old and maximum 28 years with relaxation to candidates from reserved categories according to the norms. The candidate must have attained a graduate degree to be eligible to apply.

Here is the direct link to access the IBPS 2020 Clerk notification.

The selection process will consist of Preliminary and Main exam. Preliminary exam will test candidates on English language, Numerical Ability, and Reasoning Ability. The exam will be of 100 marks and will consist of 100 questions and 1-hour duration.

Candidates who clear the Preliminary exam will appear for the Main exam. This exam will be of 200 marks and will consist of 190 questions and for 2 hour 40 minutes duration. This will test candidates on General/Financial Awareness, General English, Reasoning Ability and Computer Aptitude, and Quantitative Aptitude.

Here is the direct link to begin the application process for the IBPS Clerk 2020 exam.

Candidates are suggested to go through the official notification carefully for more details on eligibility, qualification, reservation policy, vacancy breakdown, participating banks, selection process, exam pattern among others before proceeding with the application.