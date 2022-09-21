The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has declared the result of the Clerk Preliminary examination (CRP-Clerk-XII 2022) 2022. Candidates who appeared in the exam can check and download their results from the official website ibps.in.

The IBPS Clerk prelim exam 2022 was conducted in September. The IBPS Clerk recruitment 2022 is being conducted for 6035 Clerk vacancies in 11 participating banks across India.

The result will be available on the IBPS portal till September 27. Qualified candidates will appear for the IBPS Clerk main exam scheduled for October.

Steps to check IBPS Clerk result 2022:

Visit the official website ibps.in Click on CRP Clerk online preliminary exam result link Key in your Registration/Roll number, date of birth and submit The IBPS Clerk prelims result will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to IBPS Clerk result 2022.