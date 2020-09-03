National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected ICAR UG admit card today as only 4 days are left for the exam to begin. ICAR UG examination is scheduled to be conducted on September 7 and September 8. The admit card, once released, can be downloaded from the official website, icar,nta.nic.in.

ICAR exam is conducted for admissions to various UG, PG & Ph.D agricultural courses. ICAR is the apex body for coordinating, guiding, and managing research and education in agriculture in the entire country under the aegis of DARE, Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.

The NTA ICAR exam was scheduled to be conducted June 1, 2020, but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Recently the NTA released the timetable for various entrance exams in which ICAR UG was scheduled to be conducted on September 7 and September 8.

The exam for 2020 ICAR AIEEA PG and ICAR AIEEA SRF will be conducted in October; however, the exact dates will be revealed in the near future.

How to download ICAR UG 2020 admit card:

Visit the NTA ICAR UG 2020 official website. Click on the link to check the admit card once it is released. Enter the log-in details and submit. The admit card can be accessed and downloaded and printed out after logging in.

Recently the NTA had opened the application correction window for ICAR UG, PG, and Ph.D exams. Candidates were allowed to make changes to their particulars, change their exam centre, update their photo and signature.