Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has released the June 2020 Term-End Examination (TEE) date sheet. The exam timetable for various UG, PG, and PG Diploma and Certificate courses can be accessed on the official website, ignou.ac.in.

The TEE exam is generally conducted in the months of June and December. However, the June 2020 exam was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The exam now will be conducted from September 17 to October 16.

Here is the direct link to access the IGNOU June 2020 TEE date sheet.

The exam will be held in two sessions every day. All COVID-19 precautions have to be followed by the students. Any students who is not able to appear for the June TEE exam due to the COVID-19 related reasons will be accommodated in the December TEE exam. Admit card for the exam will be issued soon on the official website.

All the students are suggested to keep visiting the official IGNOU website regularly for latest updates on the TEE exam and for admit card information.