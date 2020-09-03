Andhra Pradesh State Council for Higher Education (APSCHE) will release the AP EAMCET 2020 admit card on September 10. All the candidates who have applied to appear for various exams under EAMCET 2020 can download the admit card from the official website, sche.ap.gov.in/EAMCET

AP SCHE will conduct the EAMCET 2020 exam from September 17 to September 25. The exam is conducted for admissions to undergraduate professional courses in institutions in the state of Andhra Pradesh. The exam is for admissions to Engineering, Agriculture and Paramedical courses.

The exam is generally conducted in the months of April or May but had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the resultant lockdown. The schedule for the exam was released in August and details of admit card were released later.

How to download AP EAMCET 2020 hall ticket: