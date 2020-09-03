Andhra Pradesh State Council for Higher Education (APSCHE) has released the ICET 2020 examination hall ticket today, September 3. All the candidates who have applied to appear for the AP ICET 2020 exam can download the hall ticket from the official website, sche.ap.gov.in/ICET

AP ICET exam is scheduled to be conducted on September 10, 2020. ICET exam is conducted for admissions to MBA or MCA programme provided by institutes in the states of AP or for lateral entry into second year of MCA programmes.

Here is the direct link to download the AP ICET exam hall ticket.

The exam had to be postponed several times due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdown. Now it will be conducted on September 10. Candidates should check the hall ticket carefully for all the details and instructions regarding COVID-19 protocol.

How to download AP ICET hall ticket: