The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Karnataka has declared UGET 2020 examination result today, September 3. The result can be accessed by all the candidates on the official website, comedk.org.

The result was expected to be declared on September 4 but has been released a day before. The rank list can be accessed on the website.

Here is the direct link to check the COMEDK 2020 UGET result.

The Consortium will release the counselling details soon. The candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website for more details on counselling schedule.

The COMEDK exam was conducted on August 19 after multiple postponements due to the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown. The provisional answer keys was released on August 23 and the final answer keys was issued on August 31.

How to check COMEDK UGET 2020 result: